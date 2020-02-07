David Moyes gives Man Utd hope about the Declan Rice transfer agreement

Declan Rice has been associated with Manchester United for quite some time (Photo: Getty)

David Moyes admits that West Ham might be forced to sell Declan Rice in the summer, while Manchester United reportedly considered a move for the midfielder.

Rice has established himself as a key figure at West Ham since the start of the first team in 2015 and has started all 25 Premier League games on this side.

The 21-year-old has long been on the radar of the Red Devils and allegedly Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sent his personal scout to see him in action at Sheffield United last month.

Although Rice put pen to paper less than 14 months ago for a new long-term contract with West Ham, the club in London has accepted that the English international can leave at the end of the season.

The hammers, however, are not willing to sell rice cheaply and have hit an £ 80 million price tag on the younger ones.

Rice has started every league game for the Hammers this season (Photo: Getty)

Moyes, who has come to terms with the fact that this could be Rice’s final season at London Stadium, has given his former club United hope for a possible deal.

“I think he’s perhaps the best midfield player in the country, and the best thing about Declan is that he’s getting better,” said the West Ham manager.

“Declan currently has a lot of the team with him and he’s the one who goes further from Mark Noble when it comes to its end.

“You often have to sell when building a club. I hope it’s not the case with Declan, but I said the same with Wayne Rooney and Joleon Lescott (at Everton).

“But the team got better because we could sign the right players to replace them. If that ever happened (rice leaves), I hope we can do the same here too. “

Moyes believes that Rice is the best defensive midfielder in England (Photo: Getty)

In November, United legend Roy Keane expressed concern about a possible movement for Rice.

“Where he needs to improve, where do you want me to start?” Said the former captain on Sky Sports.

“His positional game, I don’t think he’s been consistent enough, he’s not sticking with runners, he’s sloppy in possession, I can go on.

“He is one of these players who liked and liked people, but he is one of those players who has almost left the team because he is not consistent in West Ham.”

