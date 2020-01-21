David Lynch releases a surprise short film, what would Jack do? on Netflix

For moviegoers around the world, it’s time to celebrate because one of the best filmmakers in the world has published his short film on Netflix to surprise his fans. If you don’t already know who we’re talking about, this is none other than David Lynch, who offered his fans a surprise short film on Netflix, entitled What would Jack Do? And this surprise does not come without reason. The filmmaker wanted to ring his 74th birthday with a twist this time – and the fans couldn’t be more excited. However, this latest version is not intended for the general public. Someone who knows Lynch’s work would only be the best person to appreciate or even understand the masterpieces he creates. And what would Jack do? is no different from those either.

The short black and white film is not only directed by Lynch, but also written by him. In fact, he also plays in his short film, in which he investigates a tormented monkey, named Jack, who can speak, because there is a murderer on the verge of losing. Lynch plays a homicide detective.

David Lynch star, what would Jack do?

The short film is pretty disturbing for the most part, but also just as funny – however, no one, apart from Lynch, knows whether it was intended to be comical or not. What makes differentiation even more confusing is that Netflix has classified it as a criminal drama. But is it really? So to fully and precisely understand the short film, you would have to watch it several times – which is currently streaming on Netflix, before deleting it. Yes, we believe that the artistic piece will only serve as a limited watch on the streaming platform.

Lynch is an American filmmaker, famous for his surreal films. With a number of projects to his credit, he has developed his own unique cinematic style, often nicknamed “Lynchians”. These often contain violent content, which is why its films may offend or disturb the public. The films are characterized by their dreamlike imagery and sound design – which the filmmaker is also an expert.

The filmmaker began his career as a painter at the university – from where he developed his passion for cinema. Before venturing into feature film, however, Lynch began her filming career with a series of short films before moving on to feature films, clips and documentaries. His first production dates back to 1967 when he directed Six Men Getting Sick – which was an animated film mixing elements of sculpture and painting. A decade later, Lynch released her first feature film, called Eraserhead – which became a cult classic and launched her commercial career. The film also marked his first collaboration with Jack Nance – who later appeared in several other Lynch productions, before his death in 1996.

Some of his other famous works include The Elephant Man of the 1980s, Blue Velvet of 1986 and Mulholland Drive in 2001. All of these then won Oscar nominations. He also released another film, called Dune – which, however, was a commercial flop.

Besides films, Lynch has also entered the world of television. He works on Twin Peaks with Mark Frost – who has also become a cult success. After that, the two decided to work together on a number of projects, namely On The Air and American Chronicles. Later, in 2002, Lynch began producing two series of short films which he published on his official website – one was the Flash animated film called DumbLand and another, called Rabbits.

