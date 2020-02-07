David Letterman REVEALs that he received death threats from Quentin Tarantino and here’s why

Popular American presenter David Letterman once faced Hollywood hipster Quentin Tarantino, to the point that the filmmaker threatened to kill him.

The great host of a nightly talk show revealed details of his big fight with Kill Bill’s assistant when asked at Showtime Desus & Mero if he ever had “some famous meat,” reports aceshowbiz.com.

David Letterman REVEAL that he received death threats from Quentin Tarantino and here is why

“I had a great fight with Quentin Tarantino. This was really good. “The 72-year-old funny man said that everything came from his reaction to a guest’s revelation that Tarantino was dating a famous star, whom he described as” so famous that I can’t remember the name. “

Thinking that the director of Pulp Fiction was not attractive or great enough for the actress, Letterman joked about the relationship.

“I think the idea is Quentin Tarantino is this nerd from the movie store. Now I’m pretending I’m surprised that this glorious movie star comes out with this little squirrel guy,” he said.

Two days later, he received a call from Tarantino, who reprimanded him by phone.

“Start yelling at me:” I’m going to kill you with blows, I’m going to kill you, I’m going to New York and I’m going to beat you up. “How can you say that about me?” And I said, “Quentin, wait for a second “.

Letterman then asked his producer to choose the other line, so that no one could accuse him of inventing the story.

He said Tarantino went on “and on and on, as if the guy was clinically stupid.”

Letterman said he asked the director: “Bat or fist,” to which the latter replied: “Bat.”

The host said they chose dates and flights, but the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director tricked him on the day of the alleged duel. However, they made peace when the filmmaker apologized for the outbreak years later, according to Letterman.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!