One of David GuettaThe biggest wellness creations “Everytime We Touch” have just turned 11 years old.

When a collaborative effort is put in place like this, it is not surprising that its impact extends beyond a decade. Swedish House Mafia members Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso also played major roles in songwriting / production Chris Willis.

“Everytime We Touch” was released as the sixth and final single from Guetta’s third studio album Pop Life January 16, 2009. The song hit the charts in several countries, and more importantly, burned the dance floors everywhere when it was released. To date, this atmosphere cannot be reproduced.

The single “Baby When The Light” by the same recored was also co-produced by Angello.

David Guetta & Chris Willis – Everytime We Touch (with Steve Angello & Sebastian Ingrosso)

Photo via Rukes.com