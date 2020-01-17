Photo: Bleacher Report

David Griffin, executive vice president of New Orleans Pelicans, spoke about Zion Williamson ahead of the team’s primetime game against LA Clippers on Saturday.

Is it too early to know what minute limits apply to Zion when he comes back?

DG: “We don’t limit the minutes. This is something that I think we don’t philosophically agree on. It is not a hard number. It’s about what the bursts should look like. This is how you measure him. If you play again after a serious injury, it is not a number. It will play in a limited number of bursts and you will all judge it fairly subjectively by what it looks like. “

The team is playing much better. So it’s almost like bringing a Zion caliber player here in the middle of the season. How can he fully help the team when he’s healthy and able to do anything with the outbreaks?

DG: “Of course it would be great if we were healthy on this return. I think you saw that we are pretty good when we are healthy. We can compete and play very well against some very good teams. And unfortunately the absence of Derrick Favors is the one that struck us most deeply, because Fave takes two Front Court starters along with Zion, so your depth in front court becomes problematic, but I think it will be a lot It’s fun when we get the boys back one by one and have a full crew around him. “

Can you measure the fear of getting Zion back between the players and coaches?

DG: “I don’t think our players are scared because they know when it’s time for him to come back.” I think in that sense there is a lot of trust in the players. I think from a coach’s point of view, the fear was more that they had to play a game last night without six of our eight best rotation players getting into the season. I think that’s really complicated from a coaching point of view. So your fear level is certainly a bit higher. You need to find a way to figure out what we have and win a game in this particular situation. And obviously they did it. Because I think the team has a lot of rudeness and toughness that they have now learned what it takes to win. We manifest profit habits, so to speak. But the coaching fear was certainly bigger because they never know who they will have from day to day. “

When Zion is back, what about the rest of the season, managing his minutes and making sure he is healthy to the end?

DG: “I think from a health point of view you will definitely treat him differently. His return to play protocol will be such that I don’t think we want him to play back-to-backs as an example. Just have to see how it looks. Again, subjectively, some things matter. His mechanics play a big part in that, and watching how he does his business has a lot to do with what we think day to day. It’s not so that we can objectively say what’s going on there, so all we have to do is judge what it looks like, but I firmly believe that it is a radically improved physical version of itself, and frankly we have the additional one Taken time to make sure of that. “

