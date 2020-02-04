David Corenswet Down Classic Superman suit to replace Henry Cavill in Awesome Fan Art

The David Corenswet politician is given a Christopher Reeve-inspired Superman suit to replace Henry Cavill with a new concept design.

Because there is no recent news about whether Justice League star Henry Cavill will ever put on the Superman suit again in the DC Extended Universe, fans have shifted the role with some of their favorite stars. This impressive work of art depicts the politician David Corenswet as Superman with an updated version of the costume worn by Christopher Reeve. It is immediately clear why the artist chose David Corenswet as their choice for Superman in the DCEU.

Digital artist “multiperplex” went to Instagram to explain that David Corenswet would be the perfect actor to replace Henry Cavill as the Superman of the DCEU, because he previously expressed his interest in the Man of Steel. There is also his creepy resemblance to the character. In the work of art, the Superman suit by David Corenswet has a few details more than the original Christopher Reeve version, with a contour around the symbol on his chest and shoulders. You can see below that David Corenswet is suitable as Henry Cavill’s Superman successor.

Here is a fancast that I had in mind after looking at Netflix's #politician, and after seeing others in agreement, I thought I would share it: the very talented rising star David Corenswet as Superman. Not only does he look confident and has shown interest in the role, but he has a genuine charisma and innocence that would be perfect for an uplifting Christopher Reeve-style Superman. I believe he would be a worthy successor to Cavill if his story was told.

What do you think of the artwork with David Corenswet? Would you like David Corenswet to replace Henry Cavill as Superman? Let us know in the comment section!

Henry Cavill’s Superman was last seen in Justice League. Here is the official summary for the film:

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his new ally, Diana Prince, to face an even bigger enemy. Batman and Wonder Woman work together quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to face this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented hero association – Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash – it may be too late to save the planet from a catastrophic attack.

Directed by Zack Snyder, Justice League stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, Connie Nielsen, J. K. Simmons and Ciarán Hinds.

Justice League is now available on Blu-Ray, DVD and Digital HD. Keep up to date with the latest news about David Corenswet, Henry Cavill, Superman and the rest of the Justice League heroes.

In addition to the premiere of the first teaser for Doom Patrol, DC Universe also debuted with a collection of character posters for each of the members of perhaps the strangest team of characters that had to be adapted in live action form for DC Comics.

In particular, these new character posters emphasize The Chief by Timothy Dalton, Crazy Jane by Diane Guerrero, Cyborg by Joivan Wade, Elasti-Woman by April Bowlby, Negative Man by Matt Bomer and Robotman by Brendan Fraser. These posters each follow unique designs that reflect the nature of each character and also tease unique personalities within the group.

You can start the gallery with new posters by clicking on “Next”.

Which of these Doom Patrol posters is your favorite? Are you excited to see what the cast delivers for these roles? Sound up in the comments below and make sure you keep following Heroic Hollywood for all the latest news in the DC Universe.

Doom Patrol is a re-image of one of DC’s strangest group outcast Super Heroes, including: Matt Bomer as Larry Trainor / Negative Man, Brendan Fraser as Cliff Steele / Robotman, April Bowlby as Elasti-Woman, Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, Joivan Wade as Victor Stone / Cyborg and Timothy Dalton as Dr. Niles Caulder / The Chief.

Here is the summary for the show:

“Doom Patrol will find the reluctant heroes in a place they never expected, called to action by Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission that is hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their lives will never , never be the same. “

Doom Patrol will premiere on February 15, 2019 exclusively at DC Universe.

