David Ayer reveals alternative look for Margot Robbie

Suicide Squad director David Ayer has revealed an unused alternative look for Harley Quinn by Margot Robbie.

Margot Robbie returns to the DC Extended Universe at Birds of Prey, which arrives in theaters in less than a month. Margot Robbie will also repeat her role as Harley Quinn for the third time in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. While Margot Robbie continues to play the character, it’s important to remember that Harley Quinn was the first live-action performance in the Suicide Squad by David Ayer.

Harley Quinn from Margot Robbie was the outbreaker of Suicide Squad and had a look that was more in line with her new 52 appearance. However, there was also a nod to her Batman: The Animated Series look in Suicide Squad. Earlier this week, director David Ayer shared an image of Margot Robbie with an alternative Harley Quinn look from the first Suicide Squad film. Below you can view the alternative Harley Quinn look that is shared by David Ayer.

The first Suicide Squad by David Ayer followed a team of super-villains recruited by the government for a dangerous Black Ops mission in exchange for less punishment. The ensemble cast included Will Smith as Deadshot, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn and Jared Leto as The Joker. James Gunn is expected to deliver the new version of the Suicide Squad in his upcoming movie.

Written and directed by James Gunn, The Suicide Squad stars David Dastmalchian, John Cena, Jai Courtney, Joaquín Cosío, Nathan Fillion, Joel Kinnaman, Mayling Ng, Flula Borg, Sean Gunn, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi , Alice Braga, Steve Agee, Tinashe Kajese, Daniela Melchior, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Margot Robbie and Michael Rooker.

The Suicide Squad will be released in theaters on August 6, 2021. Meanwhile, Birds of Prey will be released in theaters on February 7, 2020. Keep up to date with all the latest news about Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn and the future of the DC Extended Universe,

DC Universe Debuts “Doom Patrol” Character Posters

In addition to the premiere of the first teaser for Doom Patrol, DC Universe also debuted with a collection of character posters for each of the members of perhaps the strangest team of characters that had to be adapted in live action form for DC Comics.

In particular, these new character posters emphasize The Chief by Timothy Dalton, Crazy Jane by Diane Guerrero, Cyborg by Joivan Wade, Elasti-Woman by April Bowlby, Negative Man by Matt Bomer and Robotman by Brendan Fraser. These posters each follow unique designs that reflect the nature of each character and also tease unique personalities within the group.

Doom Patrol is a re-image of one of DC’s strangest group outcast Super Heroes, including: Matt Bomer as Larry Trainor / Negative Man, Brendan Fraser as Cliff Steele / Robotman, April Bowlby as Elasti-Woman, Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, Joivan Wade as Victor Stone / Cyborg and Timothy Dalton as Dr. Niles Caulder / The Chief.

Here is the summary for the show:

“Doom Patrol will find the reluctant heroes in a place they never expected, called to action by Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission that is hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their lives will never , never be the same. “

Doom Patrol will premiere on February 15, 2019 exclusively at DC Universe.