Dave Matthews Group Leads the Vote for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Fans - But Cannot Win A Place

Fans of the Dave Matthews Band are holding onto their pearls after the band is not launched into the 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class. Fans are furious that Hall has rejected public opinion as the group received more than a million votes on the official fan ranking, more than any other artist.

The hashtags #BoycottRockHall and #robbed quickly became a rallying cry from indignant fans.

“Dave Mathews Band and Pat Benatar garnered the most fan votes for the Rock Hall of Fame induction. None made the cut. Why does a fan vote if you don’t think about it? #BoycottRockHall “, a fan, Lynn Powell tweeted.

Professional wrestler Chris Jericho was another Twitter user to express his frustrations, writing that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, “was really in bed this year.”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame responded to Jericho in what appeared to be an attempt to relieve public reaction.

“All of our candidates this year were more than worthy of a HOF, we are proud to have them on the ballot. I hope they will return in the next polls if they are not part of the official 2020 class today, ”they wrote.

Billboard music writer Joe Lynch tried to calm the fans down and explain how sweet the situation is. Lynch told CNN, “It’s a tale as old as Rock Hall itself. They are announced and there are a bunch of people who say, “How can you induct this artist on this artist first?” ”He added that this is only the first year that the group is eligible to enter the room, that’s probably why they weren’t inducted. Lynch offered hope to the followers of the Dave Mathew Band, saying, “Chances are the fans will be angry now, but in a couple of years they will celebrate because (the Dave Matthews Band) will be inducted. “

The Dave Matthews Band did not encourage the anger of their fans, addressing the situation simply by tweeting a congratulatory message to their “fellow candidates who will be inducted”, while expressing their “gratitude for all of our incredible fans and their support” .

Congratulations to our fellow candidates who will be inducted into @rockhall in 2020. We want to express our gratitude to all of our incredible fans and their support. We have reached over a million fan votes! Thank you!

