Tuesday, the actor and actor Dave Chappelle officially approved Andrew Yang for president.

“I am Yang Gang!” Said Chappelle in a statement released by the Yang campaign.

Yang couldn’t hide his enthusiasm at Chappelle’s approval and explained that they shared similar views.

“Dave is one of the most important voices in our country today and I am delighted that he has supported this campaign,” said Yang in the release. “He and I share similar concerns about the future and hope what it could be. We are also parents who see the world we leave our children and believe they deserve better. “

Later, in response to Chappelle’s support, Yang tweeted a photo of him and Chappelle expressing his gratitude.

“Thank you @DaveChappelle and welcome to #yanggang. You are the best. Let’s do it for our children. “

– Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) January 14, 2020

“We sat down and talked about their concerns for the country and what we need to do for the next generation,” said Yang. “Dave is a father like me. And then after we met, he said, “Look, I want to help, and what can I do to help?” “

In addition, later this month, Chappelle will give two shows in South Carolina, which will serve the campaign. The shows will take place in Columbia on January 29 and in North Charleston on January 30.