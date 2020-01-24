Daughter was 'distraught' to see the victim of the explosion dad, 68, after he had a transplant

Robert Chelsea had a face transplant after being horribly burned in a car accident. His daughter Ebony said she was distraught to see her father’s new face for the first time (Photos: KTLA)

A woman has said she was “distraught” and disturbed to see her 68-year-old father for the first time after she underwent a face transplant.

Ebony Chelsea says that the reconstructed face of the father of the victim of the explosion, Robert, took time to get used to after he underwent a gigantic 16-hour operation in Boston last July.

Ebony said: “I see another man and I have grown up to deal with that and now I agree.”

“But when I first saw it, I was a little distressed.”

Robert, 68, was driving home from his church in Los Angeles in 2013 when his car began to overheat, which led him to stop.

To watch this video, enable JavaScript and consider updating to a website

browser that

supports HTML5

video

A drunk driver crashed into his vehicle, which exploded and left Robert with third degree burns in 50% of his body.

He told KTLA that he is the oldest person to undergo a face transplant, and also the first black person to undergo the procedure.

The plague game shoots to the top of the app chart while people recreate pandemics

Robert said it also took him a while to get used to his new appearance, and said: “Inside, it’s me.” But outside, I’m trying to get used to this new person.

‘I recognize this face. I accept this face I appreciate this face. “

Robert underwent 30 surgeries and three years of tests, as well as evaluations before being considered fit for the grueling procedure.

Ebony has reached an agreement with his father’s new face. He underwent an exhausting 16-hour face transplant procedure in Boston last year (Image: KTLA)

He also had to wait longer than normal for a donor face, and he must take powerful pills for the rest of his life to prevent his body from rejecting his new face.

Robert’s health insurance has covered most of the surgery, but he still faces huge copayment bills and pays them with the help of his GoFundMe page.

He also hopes that his story will encourage others to become organ donors.

Robert added: “This is a new day, a new opportunity … This trip is worth it.”