Daughter of vegetable vendor who has won aeroscience exam calls ISRO Chief K Sivan her inspiration

Photo: Twitter (The Web Next News) / News Karnataka

The 22-year-old R Lalitha, the daughter of a vegetable supplier, has surpassed all chances of achieving the highest score in the Aviation Technology course at Vishvesvaraiah Technological University (VTU) in Karnataka.

Lalitha graduated from the first generation and her family has been selling vegetables for years at the Nehru market in the town of Hiriyur near Chitradurga. After weeks of tireless hard work, Lalitha succeeded in scoring a brilliant 9.7 percentile in the exam.

News Karnataka reports that Lalitha wakes up every day in the early morning hours and helps her parents sell vegetables at the market. She would study in-between sales before going to college, East West College of Engineering in Bengaluru.

Despite such hardships, the pursuit of knowledge was to sustain her. The results, which appeared on February 1, surprised her and her family. She also scored a remarkable 707 in her GATE exam.

Lalitha also receives a gold medal from her university vice-chancellor for her achievement. She has stated that she does not want to go abroad and wants to work here. She also said that ISRO chief K Sivan had a great influence on her and that she wants to work there.

After the news about her performance went viral, Nobel Prize winner Kailash Satyarthi also tweeted congratulations for her:

