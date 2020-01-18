As he prepares to begin his next chapter Prince Harry, Meghan Markle his mother had a shoulder. Not that he needed it or anything!

Doria Ragland, as fans know, spent the holidays with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and grandchildren Archie in Vancouver in the weeks leading up to Harry and Meg’s historic announcement that they were separating themselves from the British monarchy and splitting their time between Canada and the UK.

Meg’s mother and friend will no doubt support her during this transition if needed, but Doria doesn’t seem to think that any support is needed.

Related: Harry & Meghan’s Son Archie Just Knows His Royal Cousins’ Two!

An insider who occasionally crosses paths with Ragland told People that first-time grandmother “said Meghan was strong and would always be okay.”

We believe that!

As for baby Archie?

“He said his grandson was shot.”

We believe that, too!

Meg’s mother, a social worker and yoga instructor, has a close relationship with the Duchess. She traveled to the UK for Archie’s birth and reportedly spent time with the royal couple at their Frogmore Cottage home in the weeks following the baby’s arrival.

Another source previously told the outlet:

“She and Meghan are very close. Harry is really nice to her too. Any new mom wants her own mom this time, so it’s great.”

Good to hear – especially considering the other family members of the former Suits star have not been as supportive.

As we reported, the Duchess’ sister Samantha Markle recently went to the lighting area to explain why he disagrees with their decision to step down as senior royals. In an interview with British TV program This Morning, the 54-year-old said:

“From my perspective, I felt [Meghan] enjoyed it when she had four cloths and pictures of her hair blowing in the air and smiling and the British accent … But when the public state criticized behavior and spending. tune changed and became more recognizable error, avoidance of responsibility, script flipping, and a bit offensive. accountability … I just thought it was a violation of duty or honor and trust placed on him. “

Yikes.

On second thought, maybe Meg could use support from her mother – at least until the critics back off!

What do U, Perezcious readers think?

[Image by WENN]