Darren Collison will not return to the NBA this year

Brett Davis-VS Sport TODAY

After considering his options, including the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, Darren Collison reportedly decided to stay in retirement.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN shared the news on Sunday and commented that Collison “had informed teams that the timing was not right for him.”

Veteran guard Darren Collison has decided that he will not return to the NBA this season and plans to stay in retirement, competition sources say to ESPN. Lakers and Clippers had chased him, but Collison has informed teams that the timing is not right for him.

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2020

Collison last played for the Indiana Pacers during the 2018-19 season, when he played an average of 11.2 points and 6.0 assists in 76 games. The first pick-out from the first round of UCLA was 12.5 points on average and 5.0 assists per game during the course of his 10-year career and could certainly be a strong addition to a selection. But for the time being he remains an outsider.