Dark theme for Gmail is missing for certain Android 10 users

Pixel 2, 3 and 4 owners, who had enabled the Dark theme in Android system settings, are particularly confronted with this problem.

Image: PhoneDog

At a time when apps are rolling out the dark theme, several Android 10 users have complained that Gmail’s dark mode is missing on their devices. According to a 9to5Google report, the dark mode option introduced last year for Gmail on Android 10 is missing in the preferences. Previously, users found the theme option in General Settings to be the very first item. Now those involved cannot see the option to switch between Standard, Light, Dark and System.

Pixel 2, 3 and 4 owners, who had enabled the Dark theme in Android system settings, are particularly confronted with this problem. However, users have said that the problem has not affected their devices. Many also said that Gmail’s Twitter account does not provide useful answers in addition to a generic support document about enabling dark mode.

It is not clear why the dark theme in Gmail has disappeared since the last update was rolled out to the Android client in mid-January (version 2019.12.30). Users of Android 10, who had turned on a dark theme, were given the option to switch to dark mode in Gmail last October. Due to the slow update rollout, many users didn’t get it right after the release. This feature is also available for iOS 13. The demand for dark mode has increased over the past year with Facebook, Twitter and Instagram embracing the theme. The dark mode not only reduces eye strain, but also helps save the phone’s battery.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.