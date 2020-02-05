Dark Horse Buttigieg takes early lead in Democratic Iowa Caucus, Joe Biden on 4th

Senator Bernie Sanders, 78, more than double the age of young Buttigieg, a former mayor of South Bend in Indiana, was a close second because the results began to trickle in a day after the Iowa Caucuses were held.



Washington: Dark Horse Pete Buttigieg, a former mayor, took an early lead in Iowa Caucus from the presidential election of the Democratic party, while former vice president Joe Biden was in fourth position.

Senator Bernie Sanders, 78, more than double the age of young Buttigieg, a former mayor of South Bend in Indiana, was a close second because the results began to trickle in a day after the Iowa Caucuses were held.

To the surprise of many, former vice-president Joe Biden, 77, was in fourth position and achieved only 15.6 percent of the total number of votes counted.

He was behind Buttigieg (26.9 percent), Sanders (25.1 percent) and Senator Elizabeth Warren (18.3 percent) when more than 60 percent of the votes were counted.

Iowa will award 49 delegates to the Democratic National Convention in Wisconsin in July, which will elect its candidate for the November 2020 presidential election. Of these, 41 delegates are committed delegates based on the percentage of votes each candidate receives in the caucus.

The presidential primaries that started Monday with the Caucus in Iowa will now be held in all 50 states to determine the allocation of 3979 pledged for the Democratic National Convention. In addition, there are 771 non-delegates who are officials and elected representatives of the party.

A similar process is ongoing in the ruling Republican party. President Donald Trump, who is looking for his re-election, was declared the winner of the GOP’s Iowa Caucus with 95 percent of the votes.

The delay in the results of Iowa Caucus, due to a technical trick, is a great pleasure for the Democratic party.

“The Democrat Caucus is an irreversible disaster. Nothing works just like they ran the country. Think of the $ 5 billion Obamacare website, which should have cost 2%. The only person who could claim a very big win in Iowa last night “Trump,” tweeted the president.

In an interview with CNN, Buttigieg, who claimed the victory in Iowa, said that the caucus results “amount to a remarkable victory for the vision and message of our campaign” and that it is an extraordinary confirmation of his belief that “we can unite people and people can both unite to lead and win in an election that we cannot afford to lose “.

The results of the Caucus in Iowa are expected to continue rolling until late on Tuesday evening local time.

In the meantime, other Democratic candidates have started their campaign in New Hampshire, which is expected to take place on Tuesday.

“We are ready to compete in the following early states, Super Tuesday states and beyond, so that Joe Biden can unite the Democratic party and our country and then deliver on the most pressing issues for Americans as president,” said Kate Bedingfield, Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director, Biden for President.

On Tuesday, Biden received approval from prominent former and current elected officials from South Carolina, Virginia, California, Alabama and Arkansas critical early, Super Tuesday and battlefield states

The delay in the results of the Caucus in Iowa did not diminish well with the candidates of the party. “Last night was a bad night for democracy, for the Democratic Party and for the people of Iowa,” Sanders said Tuesday. His afternoon campaign claimed that he was ahead of Buttigieg.

Troy Price, chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party, apologized for the delay in the results. “We know this information is correct and we also have a paper trail,” he said.

“We all lost last night. Every democracy-loving American. Every candidate. Every voter who answered scams or suppressed polls. Every Iucan caucus who took time away from his children and from working to volunteer to have their vote represented, said Congressman Tulsi Gabbard, a democratic presidential candidate.

