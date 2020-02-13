Dark fantasy Metroidvania 3000th Duel is coming to Switch next week

3000th Duel will make the jump from PC to switch on February 19 next week. The huge dark fantasy Metroidvania has a fairly general starting point – you play as a masked memory loss on a quest to unravel secrets from their past. The gameplay is the much larger draw. To conquer 3000th Duel, players must test their skills in platforms and fight over more than 300 connected territories and more than 150 treacherous monsters and bosses. Watch the trailer below for a better picture of what the game is all about.

Although it has already been released on the PC, 3000th Duel is a bit of a mystery, without reviews about Metacritic. The game has a Steam user score of 7/10, but Steam user scores are a great contender for World’s Most Useless Quality Metric. The game certainly shows some potential in the trailer, with a fight that is somewhat reminiscent of another indie-amnesia adventure, Dust: An Elysian Tail. Quick encounters with three different weapons and combat styles – skillful knife attacks, heavy sword attacks and distant strategic lance movements – should enable everyone to find an approach that works for them.

Are you interested to watch 3000th Duel on Switch? If you are curious, this is a good time to buy because a $ 4.50 pre-discount brings the price of this intriguing game from $ 15 to $ 10.50.

