Every season there is a new, trendy make-up trend that takes over our Instagram feeds. Regardless of whether Queen Bey wore it first or was spotted on a high fashion runway, we at least thought about recreating it regardless of our ability. But when it comes to dark eye shadow make-up during the winter season, there is a recurring look that we always rave about: jewel tones.

If you’re more of a classic minimalist, it’s easy to wear a gold topaz shade, and if you want to make a bold statement, a bright and dazzling emerald lid is just the thing for you. And best of all, these shadows look great on every skin tone and match every eye color.

From ruby ​​red to sapphire blue, there are various warm colors to choose from, which give every look a touch of sophistication. Below are the main options. Make your choice!

In this range inspired by Tokyo, countless color combinations are waiting to be discovered.

These cool neutrals are exactly what you need to try a gem-colored version of the classic Smokey Eye.

A brilliant cherry shade with a buttery texture for minimal rainfall.

This sparkling shadow is interspersed with camomile and rose extracts to soothe the eye area.

A selection of strong jewel tones with matt and metallic surfaces.

With this 21-shade palette, you can create endless looks, from glittering jewel tones to the necessary files.

Plums, violets and gold make this mini palette the perfect companion for smoky looks on the go.

This glitter shadow is rich in pigment and sparkles.

Draw a line with this golden shadow pen or fill in the entire lid.

Sporty blue lids don’t have to be scary. Adding pops in this cobalt hue gives every look a certain contour.

This ruby-red color shade consists of 80 percent pure pearl pigments. So expect a ton of shine and sparkle.

For just a hint of color, this Topaz eye gloss is semi-transparent with a strong shine.

It doesn’t get any better than this 9 color palette. From glitter to matt and dark to light, you get every conceivable purple color with this purchase.

This ruby ​​pigment is packaged in bold color with a frosty finish.

If you are experimenting with color and are not sure where to start, this drug store with its real blue shade is a good place to start.

