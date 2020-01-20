Danville officer directs funeral traffic hit by hearse

DANVILLE, Virginia (WFXR) – A Danville police officer was struck by a hearse while directing traffic for a funeral procession today.

According to police, Constable Andrew Eanes was directing traffic north on Main Street toward the entrance to Highland Burial Park at approximately 1:15 p.m. when the hearse met him while exiting the patrol vehicle.

Eanes was transported out of the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Hearse driver Tyrell L. Payne, 35, was charged with failing to control a vehicle. Payne was not injured in the accident.

