DANVILLE, Virginia (WFXR) – A Danville police officer was struck by a hearse while directing traffic for a funeral procession today.
According to police, Constable Andrew Eanes was directing traffic north on Main Street toward the entrance to Highland Burial Park at approximately 1:15 p.m. when the hearse met him while exiting the patrol vehicle.
Eanes was transported out of the hospital for life-threatening injuries.
Hearse driver Tyrell L. Payne, 35, was charged with failing to control a vehicle. Payne was not injured in the accident.
LATEST STORIES:
- Danville officer directs funeral traffic hit by hearse
- Danville police learn to respond to mental health crisis
- Remarkable women
- Report: ‘Blue Monday’ would be the most depressing day of the year
- Louis Cousins Sr., one of 17 from Norfolk, dies at 76
Get the latest news, weather and sports on your smartphone with the WFXR News app available on Apple and Android.