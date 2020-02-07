Danville in the flood warning zone; wind advice until 6 p.m.

DANVILLE, VA. (WFXR) – Danville is still in a flood warning zone as the Dan rises to the level last seen during the tropical storm Michael in October 2018.

According to a statement by Arnold Hendrix, Danville’s information officer, the river will peak at 28.1 feet.

Breana Albizu of WFXR took pictures of the Dan’s ascent and some pictures of road closures on Friday morning.

Here is a list of the streets that will remain closed until the floods return:

River Street, where traffic is diverted to North Main Street and Old Halifax Road;

Sections of Trade Street and Goodyear Boulevard; and

Memorial Drive between Park Avenue and Primrose Place, which will remain closed until barriers can be installed to prevent another mudslide from getting on the lane, depending on the city.

The heavy rains and strong winds caused two major outages in Danville on Thursday evening, which Hendrix reported affected more than 300 customers. The power supply was restored after several hours.

The city is protected from the wind until 6 p.m. as strong winds move at 15 to 25 miles an hour, with gusts up to 45 miles an hour in the region. Public works and utilities are on high alert and ready to respond to future outages, said Helix.

