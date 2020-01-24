Danville groups seek to highlight city's rich history of civil rights

DANVILLE, Virginia (WFXR) – History United and Danville Civil Rights Trolley Tour worked together Thursday to shed light on the city’s rich civil rights history.

This is part of the seventh and last day of Averett in MLK 2020 week.

Leaders highlighted Danville’s role in the civil rights movement, highlighting several places and places in the Green Book that Martin Luther King, Jr. visited.

The tour guide said it was instructive to see so many young participants on board.

“You know, so often we hear about the bad things, the bad side of Danville – crime, and all of those things. But we have a lot of things in this city that we can be proud of, and history is part of it – our common history and how we connect through it, “said Karice Luck Brimmer of History United.

Karice added that she hopes the tour will inspire everyone to reach their full potential, especially given the extreme hardships faced by some in the 1960s.

