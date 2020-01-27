Danville firefighters remove trapped person from car after accident

DANVILLE, Virginia (WFXR) – The Danville fire department abducted a person trapped in a car after an accident in Monday morning.

The accident occurred in the southbound lane of Piney Forest Road in front of the Burger King, the department said.

Photos shared by the Danville Fire Department show the roof of an abducted car and crew members working on the driver’s side.

The person exiting the vehicle was slightly injured, the ministry said.

Traffic is temporarily reduced to one lane until vehicles are removed from the road, firefighters say.

EXTRACT UPDATE. Extraction update: the person has been extracted. Minor injury. The road will be one lane until the wrecker clears the vehicles. pic.twitter.com/7ECk4uBfzT

– Danville Fire Department (@DanvilleVaFire) January 27, 2020

