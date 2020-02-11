Danny Trejo creates history by becoming the actor who has died the most times in the cinema

“Machete” star Danny Trejo has made history by dying the maximum number of times on the Hollywood screen.

The actor, former convict, starred in 398 film and television projects, and died in 65 of them, beating Christopher Lee, who previously held the record with 60.

Buzz Bingo made the calculations using Cinemorgue and IMDb, noting that Lance Henriksen is the third in the list of deaths with 51, followed by Vincent Price, Dennis Hopper, Boris Karloff, John Hurt, Bela Lugosi, Tom Sizemore and Eric Roberts, reports aceshowbiz .com.

Among the actresses, Shelley Winters tops the list with a total of 20 times, while Julianne Moore ranks second with 17 deaths on the screen.

Other actresses who appear on the list of most movie deaths: women include Jennifer Jason Leigh, Charlotte Rampling, Glenn Close, Pam Grier, Meryl Streep, Vanessa Redgrave, Sigourney Weaver and Sean Young.

