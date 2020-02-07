DaniLeigh is the ultimate fun girl from PUMA, here’s why

Singer and songwriter, DaniLeigh is the newest star that closes a deal with PUMA. The athletic brand officially signed the 24-year-old in July 2019 and she joined the late Nipsey Hussle, Selena Gomez, Meek Mill, G-Eazy, Big Sean and Dreezy, all of whom are brand partners. ESSENCE has overtaken the easy-breezy singer at the exclusive launch of the PUMA’s Spring / Summer 2020 women’s collection in New York. The new collection contains a variety of colorful, retro pieces from jackets to hoodies, t-shirts, sports bras and leggings. It is pretty much the dream of a cozy fashionista.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 29: DaniLeigh appears on stage during the PUMA SS20 Women’s Event on January 29, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for PUMA)

DaniLeigh gave us the scoop on everything from her style, essential items of clothing and working with PUMA at the launch. When it comes to her style, she describes it as a fly. “Give me comfortable and cozy. I love turtlenecks and sweats, “she told ESSENCE. The singer “Lil Bebe” explained that working with PUMA was great. “They threw my birthday party and sent me so many shoes that I can bless my family with.”

It is no surprise that the Miami-born choreographer would embark on this journey with PUMA because she has always been interested in fashion and prefers more of a sporty style. As for the future for the singer, she is currently working on her second-year project and is looking forward to attend some shows and events during New York Fashion Week 2020. The PUMA’s Spring / Summer 2020 collection is now on sale.

