‘Daniel was sniffed’: fans have mixed reactions to Poodle called Siba winning Westminster Dog Show

A standard poodle has been officially named Best in Show after a close competition at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

On Tuesday, Siba, a three-year-old black poodle, was selected from seven finalists as the winner of the 144th edition of the competition and the recipient of a collection of trophies.

“She is beautiful and has something to it,” said Siba’s handler Chrystal Murray-Clas about the puppy, who showed her pom-pom fur and yoga postures during her performances at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Siba followed Bourbon, a whippet who finished in second place, Toy Bono, a Havanese, Conrad, a Shetland sheepdog, Daniel, a golden retriever, Vinny, a fox terrier and Wilma, a boxer.

The victory of Siba marks the fifth time that a standard poodle has won Best in Show, and the first time since 1991.

Siba the standard poodle wins Best in Show in Westminster (Getty)

However, according to Fox News, there were a number of viewers in the crowd and on social media who felt that Daniel deserved the win – because a gold has never been named Best in Show in Westminster.

Daniel, a golden retriever, was a favorite at the dog show (Getty)

“Daniel was sniffed at the show in Westminster. There I said it,” tweeted one person.

Another said, “Daniel should have won Westminster. He is the real MVP.”

During the competition, where nearly 3,000 dogs from all over the world competed, the pressure turned out to be too much for other puppies, including the Irish water spaniel Simone, who was disqualified on the last night after being taken to court.

In a video of the incident, Simone seems nervous while Judge Theresa L Hundt tries to investigate her and encourages the dog to jump to Hundt.

However, others speculated that the dog reacted as she did because Hundt accidentally stepped on her leg.

Although they did not qualify for Best in Show, Simone’s handler and co-owner Hannah Loonsk only had positive words about the puppy.

1/29 Overall winner and 1st place in the Oldies category

Denise Czichocki

2/29 1st place: Portrait

Anastasia Vetkovskaya

3/29 1st place: Dogs at Play

Monica van der Maden

4/29 3rd place: Portrait

Sheena Staples

5/29 1st place: Rescue Dogs

Anne Geier

6/29 2nd place: Young Pup

The Young Pup category is for photographers aged 11 and younger

Eilidh Shannon

7/29 1st place: Dogs at Work

Dorine Scherpel

29/08 2nd place: I Love Dogs Because …

The category I Love Dogs Because … is for photographers from 12 to 17 years old

Luca Gombos

9/29 1st place: Pups

Monica van der Maden

10/29 2nd place: Portrait

Ria Putzker

11/29 2nd place: Man’s Best Friend

Alexandra Novitskaya

12/29 1st place: Young Pup

The Young Pup category is for photographers aged 11 and younger

Sabine Wolpert

13/29 2nd place: Rescue Dogs

Tiahang Zhang

14/29 2nd place: Oldies

Cat race

15/29 1st place: I Love Dogs Because …

The category I Love Dogs Because … is for photographers from 12 to 17 years old

Mariah Mobley

16/29 3rd place: Dogs at Play

Angela Blewaska

17/29 3rd place: Pups

Lotte van Alderen

18/29 1st place: Man’s Best Friend

Cat race

19/29 3rd place: Dogs at Work

Nadezhda Ivanova

20/29 2nd place: Puppies

Carlos Aliperti

21/29 3rd place: Oldies

Susan Lang

22/29 3rd place: Rescue Dogs

Luciana Veras

23/29 3rd place: Man’s Best Friend

Michele Mccue

24/29 3rd place: I Love Dogs Because …

The category I Love Dogs Because … is for photographers from 12 to 17 years old

Flora Wilson

25/29 3rd place: Assistance dogs

Melissa Bastin

26/29 2nd place: Dogs at Work

Katie Behan

27/29 1st place: Assistance dogs

Angelika Elendt

28/29 2nd place: Dogs at Play

Zoltan Kecskes

29/29 2nd place: Assistance dogs

Tracy Allard

“She’s the love of my life, it’s fine,” she said backstage.

.