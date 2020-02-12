‘Daniel was sniffed’: fans have mixed reactions to Poodle called Siba winning Westminster Dog Show

A standard poodle has been officially named Best in Show after a close competition at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
On Tuesday, Siba, a three-year-old black poodle, was selected from seven finalists as the winner of the 144th edition of the competition and the recipient of a collection of trophies.
“She is beautiful and has something to it,” said Siba’s handler Chrystal Murray-Clas about the puppy, who showed her pom-pom fur and yoga postures during her performances at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Download the new Independent Premium app
Share the whole story, not just the headlines
Download now
Siba followed Bourbon, a whippet who finished in second place, Toy Bono, a Havanese, Conrad, a Shetland sheepdog, Daniel, a golden retriever, Vinny, a fox terrier and Wilma, a boxer.
The victory of Siba marks the fifth time that a standard poodle has won Best in Show, and the first time since 1991.
Siba the standard poodle wins Best in Show in Westminster (Getty)
However, according to Fox News, there were a number of viewers in the crowd and on social media who felt that Daniel deserved the win – because a gold has never been named Best in Show in Westminster.
Daniel, a golden retriever, was a favorite at the dog show (Getty)
“Daniel was sniffed at the show in Westminster. There I said it,” tweeted one person.
Another said, “Daniel should have won Westminster. He is the real MVP.”
During the competition, where nearly 3,000 dogs from all over the world competed, the pressure turned out to be too much for other puppies, including the Irish water spaniel Simone, who was disqualified on the last night after being taken to court.
In a video of the incident, Simone seems nervous while Judge Theresa L Hundt tries to investigate her and encourages the dog to jump to Hundt.
However, others speculated that the dog reacted as she did because Hundt accidentally stepped on her leg.
Although they did not qualify for Best in Show, Simone’s handler and co-owner Hannah Loonsk only had positive words about the puppy.
left
Made with Sketch.
Turn right
Made with Sketch.
1/29 Overall winner and 1st place in the Oldies category
Denise Czichocki
2/29 1st place: Portrait
Anastasia Vetkovskaya
3/29 1st place: Dogs at Play
Monica van der Maden
4/29 3rd place: Portrait
Sheena Staples
5/29 1st place: Rescue Dogs
Anne Geier
6/29 2nd place: Young Pup
The Young Pup category is for photographers aged 11 and younger
Eilidh Shannon
7/29 1st place: Dogs at Work
Dorine Scherpel
29/08 2nd place: I Love Dogs Because …
The category I Love Dogs Because … is for photographers from 12 to 17 years old
Luca Gombos
9/29 1st place: Pups
Monica van der Maden
10/29 2nd place: Portrait
Ria Putzker
11/29 2nd place: Man’s Best Friend
Alexandra Novitskaya
12/29 1st place: Young Pup
The Young Pup category is for photographers aged 11 and younger
Sabine Wolpert
13/29 2nd place: Rescue Dogs
Tiahang Zhang
14/29 2nd place: Oldies
Cat race
15/29 1st place: I Love Dogs Because …
The category I Love Dogs Because … is for photographers from 12 to 17 years old
Mariah Mobley
16/29 3rd place: Dogs at Play
Angela Blewaska
17/29 3rd place: Pups
Lotte van Alderen
18/29 1st place: Man’s Best Friend
Cat race
19/29 3rd place: Dogs at Work
Nadezhda Ivanova
20/29 2nd place: Puppies
Carlos Aliperti
21/29 3rd place: Oldies
Susan Lang
22/29 3rd place: Rescue Dogs
Luciana Veras
23/29 3rd place: Man’s Best Friend
Michele Mccue
24/29 3rd place: I Love Dogs Because …
The category I Love Dogs Because … is for photographers from 12 to 17 years old
Flora Wilson
25/29 3rd place: Assistance dogs
Melissa Bastin
26/29 2nd place: Dogs at Work
Katie Behan
27/29 1st place: Assistance dogs
Angelika Elendt
28/29 2nd place: Dogs at Play
Zoltan Kecskes
29/29 2nd place: Assistance dogs
Tracy Allard
1/29 Overall winner and 1st place in the Oldies category
Denise Czichocki
2/29 1st place: Portrait
Anastasia Vetkovskaya
3/29 1st place: Dogs at Play
Monica van der Maden
4/29 3rd place: Portrait
Sheena Staples
5/29 1st place: Rescue Dogs
Anne Geier
6/29 2nd place: Young Pup
The Young Pup category is for photographers aged 11 and younger
Eilidh Shannon
7/29 1st place: Dogs at Work
Dorine Scherpel
29/08 2nd place: I Love Dogs Because …
The category I Love Dogs Because … is for photographers from 12 to 17 years old
Luca Gombos
9/29 1st place: Pups
Monica van der Maden
10/29 2nd place: Portrait
Ria Putzker
11/29 2nd place: Man’s Best Friend
Alexandra Novitskaya
12/29 1st place: Young Pup
The Young Pup category is for photographers aged 11 and younger
Sabine Wolpert
13/29 2nd place: Rescue Dogs
Tiahang Zhang
14/29 2nd place: Oldies
Cat race
15/29 1st place: I Love Dogs Because …
The category I Love Dogs Because … is for photographers from 12 to 17 years old
Mariah Mobley
16/29 3rd place: Dogs at Play
Angela Blewaska
17/29 3rd place: Pups
Lotte van Alderen
18/29 1st place: Man’s Best Friend
Cat race
19/29 3rd place: Dogs at Work
Nadezhda Ivanova
20/29 2nd place: Puppies
Carlos Aliperti
21/29 3rd place: Oldies
Susan Lang
22/29 3rd place: Rescue Dogs
Luciana Veras
23/29 3rd place: Man’s Best Friend
Michele Mccue
24/29 3rd place: I Love Dogs Because …
The category I Love Dogs Because … is for photographers from 12 to 17 years old
Flora Wilson
25/29 3rd place: Assistance dogs
Melissa Bastin
26/29 2nd place: Dogs at Work
Katie Behan
27/29 1st place: Assistance dogs
Angelika Elendt
28/29 2nd place: Dogs at Play
Zoltan Kecskes
29/29 2nd place: Assistance dogs
Tracy Allard
“She’s the love of my life, it’s fine,” she said backstage.
.