Daniel Kaluuya says he doesn't want to talk about races all the time

(Photo by Michael Tran / FilmMagic)

British

Actor Daniel Kaluuya is done with the media that shuffles the racing card when it does

comes to his work.

The actor recently told the Radio Times that he couldn’t ignore the fact that he was “surrounded by (racist) issues, but I’m not defined by that. I’m just Daniel, who happens to be black. “

While Kaluuya has built a solid resume of non-racial roles in London, he has taken the international spotlight on Black Man with his lead role in Jordan Peele’s Oscar-nominated film “Get Out”, which is a film who discovers that his white girlfriend and her family have a terrible secret.

Kaluuya followed this appearance with a number of roles, including the blockbuster Black Panther, Widows and the critically acclaimed Queen & Slim.

In Queen & Slim, Kaluuya´s Slim goes home after a listless tinder date, but never makes it there because he is stopped by a policeman whom he shoots for self-defense. He and his date, played by Jodie Turner-Smith, then go on the run.

Jodie Turner-Smith and Daniel Kaluuya in “Queen & Slim”

According to The Guardian, Kaluuya may have had some “reservations” to take on a role that would invite the media to make him a “racing driver”. But he was drawn to Queen & Slim’s moving love story.

“Yes, there are moments (about races), but it’s more of a catalyst,” he told the British daily.

This summer, Kaluuya is slated to act as Fred Hampton in the upcoming film about the life of the activist.

Divide :

TOPICS: celebrity Daniel Kaluuya