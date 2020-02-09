Daniel James is enthusiastic about the new Manchester United that Bruno Fernandes is signing

Daniel James is impressed by the new Man Utd that Bruno Fernandes signs (Photo: MUTV)

Daniel James insists that the new Manchester United, who signed Bruno Fernandes, has established himself well and is already impressing his new teammates at Old Trafford.

Portuguese midfielder Fernandes signed a five and a half year contract with Manchester United after the Premier League club signed a £ 68 million transfer deal with Sporting Lisbon in January.

The 25-year-old made his debut for United in the scoreless draw last weekend with Wolves and “put his mark on the match” and “showed what he’s about,” James said.

“He is great to settle down,” James MUTV said when asked about his new teammate. “I know that a lot of boys speak his language and he also speaks English well.

“So I think as soon as he came in, he left his mark on the game and showed what he was about in the last game during his debut.

“He was great, with the balls he played behind and for me, if we can get that tape, especially if I play in the back, I think that will be great.”

After the winter break, Manchester United – currently eighth in the Premier League – will visit Chelsea.

Fernandes made his United debut last weekend (Photo: Getty)

More: soccer



The Red Devils are still in the Europa League and FA Cup and James has set his sights on winning at least one trophy between now and the end of the season.

“Yes, it would mean anything,” the star from Wales added. “That’s why I’m at this club to win trophies and we have a big chance for both.

“Of course we have the Premier League match against Chelsea and then we have that Europa League match on Thursday, so we will comment on both with their heads held high.”

MORE: Josh King breaks silence after failed Manchester United transfer

MORE: Jack Grealish prefers Manchester United to transfer to Barcelona transfer