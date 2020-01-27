Para o WWE Royal Rumble is a match between WWE Universal Championship and Daniel Bryan. This is the best way to fight the lutadors.

O WWE Royal Rumble broadcasts part of the 00h in Portugal or 21h in Brazil to WWE Network. O kickoff começa 2 horas antes. Subscreve aqui, o primeiro mês é grátis!

Daniel Bryan is the umpire of the strap match against “The Fiend” and has no idea. Ainda assim, os dois lutadores foram capazes de contar uma grande história ao longo do combate, e houve momentos em que os acreditaram que o “Planet Champion” poderia vencer o monstro.

It is important to fight during the fight as there are no countermeasures. Daniel Bryan is the one who takes the fight and has committed the violation of “The Fiend”. O candidato ao título também retribuiu, como neste exemplo em baixo.

Myyyyy, how the tide has turned … # RoyalRumble #StrapMatch #UniversalChampionship @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/9jwwa07U8M

– WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020

At the end of the fight, Daniel Bryan was given a harness by LeBell Lock and The Fiend, among others. It is important that you fight Daniel Bryan to make a decision that you have to make. Só que este conseguiu escapar da submissão.

Will #THEFIEND @WWEBRAYWYATT TAP ?! # RoyalRumble #StrapMatch #UniversalChampionship @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/mFhsbOx2mF

– WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020

Pouco depois, Daniel Bryan opted for a running knee, such as “The Fiend”. Daniel Bryan stands for Combate Quase Ganho and WWE Universal Champion.

Merciless in victory. # TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt is YOUR #UniversalChampion after an extremely punishing #StrapMatch at #RoyalRumble. pic.twitter.com/Lh5rWx6Yji

– WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020

Daniel Bryan has an answer to the question of whether the WWE has signed a ringue contract or not. O lutador conseguiu assim “sobreviver” a first strap match contar “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

O que achaste deste strap match under Daniel Bryan and “The Fiend”? Esperavas este resultado?