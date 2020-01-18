Daniel Bryan salva Kane de ataque de The Fiend

A WWE SmackDown segment for advertising. O “Big Red Machine” is the perfect battle against Royal Rumble and an excellent achievement for history and an event that is not a major event for WrestleMania.

E ele, apesar de nunca ter vencido for Royal Rumble Match, and there is no WrestleMania main event.

Porém, e antes de termos a confirmação de que se teremos Kane ou erk no no combate deste ano, tivemos a interrupção com mais edição da Firefly Fun House by Bray Wyatt.

Sm # SmackDown @WWEBrayWyatt @KaneWWE pic.twitter.com/tR5ZHb0ZKd

– WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 18, 2020

E Bray Wyatt, afirmou que Kane know mudou nada e continua and ser um bully que diverte com a tristeza dos outros. Bray Wyatt is the best choice for Ramblin Rabbit, the best choice for Royal Rumble, the best choice for WWE Universal Championship and a good idea.

The regresso ao ringue, Kane parecia que iria continuar a sua promo, is shown as luzes vermelhas and offers a presentation of “The Fiend” and “The Fiend” in preparation for the Atacar Kane. Daniel Bryan cannot provide “The Fiend” for backstage preparation and the official WWE champion.

@ WWEDanielBryan takes #TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/K5qikvMDXD out

– WWE (@WWE) January 18, 2020

O que achaste deste segmento inicial do Friday Night Smackdown? And Daniel Bryan wrote a pair of hipsters called “The Fiend”. Bray Wyatt no Royal Rumble?