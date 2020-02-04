Daniel Arap Moi, the longest-serving President of Kenya, died at the age of 95 EFFORT

The former president of Kenya, Daniel Arap Moi, died according to 95 years old Uhuru Kenyatta, the current president of the East African nation. Moi died Tuesday morning in a hospital.

Kenyatta said in a statement: “Our nation and our continent were greatly blessed by the dedication and service of the latter (Mr. Moi). As a leading figure in Kenya’s struggle for independence, and an avid Pan-Africanist, the legacy of the late Mzee positions him undoubtedly as one of Africa’s greatest, a man who has immeasurably improved his nation and continent. “

He added that Mr. Moi “lives on in the hearts of millions of Kenyans who have benefited from his servant leadership.”

Moi, a former school teacher, became president in 1978 after the death of the first president, Jomo Kenyatta, whom he had served as vice president. He would leave office in 2002, after 24 years. He was a controversial leader during his entire tenure.

Moi’s omnipresent ivory walking stick became a symbol of his one-man rule. After taking office, he was accused of becoming increasingly authoritarian and strengthened his power base. In 1982, his government approved a constitutional amendment basically legitimizing a one-party rule, and after a failed coup attempt by the same year, he tried to take revenge on his critics, including Amnesty International. Many intellectuals, lawyers and some military officers fled to exile.

However, towards the beginning of the 1990s, Moi began to succumb to international pressure and lost its hold by allowing multi-party elections. After meeting for the 2002 elections, he delivered a speech repeating a warning against ethnic conflicts, which he described as “a cancer that has destroyed many nations in Africa.”

Supporters of Moi credit him for his influence on other African countries. He helped find the East African Community, which established a trade bloc with countries such as Tanzania and Uganda and gathered for the cause of anti-apartheid in South Africa by sending Kenyan soldiers as peacemakers to Zimbabwe in 1979.

(Photo: Tony Karumba / AFP via Getty Images)

Receive the latest news from BET in your inbox!

Sign up now for the latest news about celebrities, sports, news and style from BET.

By clicking on send, I agree to receive BET newsletters and other marketing emails. BET Newsletters are subject to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions

useful. Users can unsubscribe at any time. BET newsletters are sent by BET Networks, 1540 Broadway, New York, NY 10036. www.bet.com

OR JOIN US

.