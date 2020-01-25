Dani Dyer toasted with her boyfriend and gushed that she was so happy on a sneaky night that came after Jack Fincham’s bombshell baby news.

28-year-old Jack was amazed today when he announced that he had become the father of a little girl just ten months after he separated from Dani.

Dani and Jack were the nation’s favorites when they won Love Island together in 2018.

After a series of series, the relationship broke down eight months later, and while they were reconciling for a short while, the two finally decided to call it a day.

Dani Dyer came to town after a dramatic day

Ten months later, the former Salemsan Jack announced to the world that he had had a child with his friend Casey Ranger, who was more than a decade old.

While he was studying her plans for a joint upbringing, his ex-Dani enjoyed an evening in the capital with Beau Sammy Kimmence.

Dani shared a video of her in a glamorous white mini dress for the first time when she showed her springy, blow-dried curls.

She said she was “so happy”

Dani looked very glamorous for the occasion

Then she shared another post from herself and her friend Sammy, who snuggled up together and ate cocktails in a bar.

“So happy,” Dani said to her followers.

Dani and Sammy have been together since May 2019. They revived their romance just weeks after Dani last split with Jack after their first relationship, before becoming famous on Love Island.

Dani and her buddies made a toast

Sammy and Dani reunited in May 2019

Dani and Sammy were beaten up at the time because they had reassembled so quickly, but Jack admitted today that even after the relationship ended, he would continue quickly, albeit in secret.

Jack first told The Sun about his child’s mother: “I and Casey met when we were both single.

“It was a whirlwind romance and shortly afterwards she got the amazing news that she expected us both to be overjoyed.

“It didn’t work out romantically for us, but as I said, we’re still good friends and we’ve been around for about 10 years.”

Jack shows Baby Blossom on Instagram to the world

He said the baby’s mother was girlfriend Casey Ranger

While Dani also broke her silence on the news, admitting that she had no idea Jack was going to be a father and found out with his fans today.

At a rather inopportune time, Dani’s press interviews were scheduled hours after Jacki’s Instagram announcement for the publication of her book What Would Dani Do.

When she appeared on Rylan Clark-Neal’s BBC Radio 2, the presenter took the opportunity to ask Dani about her reaction.

Dani Dyer was concerned about her feelings about Jack’s news on Rylan Clark Neal’s radio show

Rylan started the chat with the words: “We have to say … we say congratulations. This is your ex-Jack Fincham.”

Dani added, “Yes, one hundred percent. I mean everyone loves a baby.”

Rylan, an independent reality TV star, went on to say, “I have to ask you, we are friends, it is probably a coincidence that you are on my show today and this message comes out. I am sure you have a million messages received from people and we know that you now have your dear friend and have a really happy relationship – but people will want to ask questions. “

Host Rylan then asked, “Did you know this message was coming?”

Dani and Jack won Love Island together in 2018 after falling in love with the villa

Dani, who is back with her ex, called back: “No! Of course not! No! No news. When everyone else found out, I found out. So yes.”

Then Rylan said to Dani that her phone must have been turned off all morning and people were desperately trying to figure out how to take the situation.

“I just wanted to give you the right to answer,” he said to her.

“Listen, everyone loves a baby, like I said. I wish them all the best. Congratulations. Let’s go,” she added.