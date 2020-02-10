D’Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns give away thousands of Wolves tickets

David Berding-VS TODAY Sport

The new Minnesota Timberwolves starguard D’Angelo Russell will make his debut with the team on Monday-evening in Toronto against the Raptors. Russell was taken over from the Golden State Warriors in a blockbuster last week and makes his home debut on Wednesday evening at the Target Center.

How do Russell and best friend Karl-Anthony Towns celebrate this occasion? Each of them has decided to purchase 1,000 tickets to give away to Wolves fans for the match against the Charlotte Hornets.

The tickets were gone within minutes and showed us what fans will do to get into a game for free.

Minnesota is going into action this week with a record of 16-35. However, there is some renewed optimism in this area. The Wolves tried to acquire Russell in the summer before he was finally traded from the Brooklyn Nets to Golden State in the Kevin Durant sign-and-trade.

They have tried to acquire the All-Star guard since almost every turn, and only a few hours before the NBA trade deadline on February 6.