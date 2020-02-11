D’Angelo Russell after debuting at Timberwolves: “We all have a chip on our shoulders”

Photo: Minnesota Timberwolves / Twitter

D’Angelo Russell finally made his Minnesota Timberwolves debut after being traded by the Golden State Warriors.

In his first game with the wolves, D-Lo had 22 points and 5 assists. It wasn’t enough for the win when Minnesota lost to the Toronto Raptors (126-137).

Russell is excited about the new chapter in his career:

“I’m so excited about this group. We all have a chip on our shoulders … We have great people we can lead. Great people who can follow and we’re just looking forward to attacks.”

D’Angelo Russell

D’Angelo Russell’s debut with the wolves

22 PTS (7-12 FG, 4-5 3PT)

5 AST (6 TO)

Game review:

