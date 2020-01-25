Dancing with the Stars hopeful father Ray Kelly opens up to heartache to lose his sister to esophageal cancer

Father Ray Kelly told how he wanted to switch places with his sister after she died of esophageal cancer four years ago.

The hopeful Dancing With The Stars opened her death and said he felt that she had more to live because she was a mother and grandmother.

And Father Ray, who is expected from the RTE show tonight, admitted that he had major problems after his tragic loss.

He said to the Irish mirror: “Like everyone else, I became angry with God when I lost them.

“I would have swapped places with her if I could because she was one

Wife, mother and grandmother and I felt I didn’t have that. She was needed more in life than I was.

Father Ray Kelly with pro dancer Kylee Vincent at the first live show of Dancing with the Stars.

(Image: Kyran OBrien)

“I had the same grief as everyone else and I still miss her.

“I have a photo of her in my cell phone wallet and every time I go on stage I say,” Come on, let’s do it and be rooted for me. “She was the youngest of our family and now I’m back the youngest.

“You can deal with life, but the grief never disappears.

“Part of me doesn’t want it to go away either because it’s part of my journey and that of my family.”

The Meath priest asked why Regina was taken from this world at the age of 59, but his long-standing faith managed to stay strong.

Dancing with the stars 2020: P. Ray Kelly with the pro dancer Kylee Vincent during the first live show

(Image: Kyran O’Brien)

He said, “I don’t think it made me question my belief, my belief is strong and I think we’ve been waiting for eternal life.

“Death made me angry with God and everyone around me. I was even angry with her because she died and left us. “

Father Ray also lost his parents before his sister’s death.

He added: “My parents have long been gone. I was ordained only six months when my father died and that was in 1990 and my mother died in 2004.

“I remember his speech at the ordination dinner. He said he was so honored and privileged that God had saved him from being there.

“He was so excited to be there. He was only 72, he died of a brain tumor. “

Fr Ray is also suffering from his health and his continued struggle against sciatica has made his DWTS journey even more difficult. The 66-year-old cannot stand long and relies on pain relievers to accompany him through the rehearsals.

He explained: “I had physiotherapy and I use pain medication to keep it

the pain in check.

“Last Sunday I had to wear heels for the Cha Cha and I told the producer that I couldn’t wear them anymore because I was in so much pain.

“I asked if I could only wear it for the opening, my dance and when the results would be announced. They agreed.

“I had a pair of shoes in the attic where Nicky and the rest of the participants were, and as soon as I got out I exchanged them.”

Father Ray brings the Catholic Church to a new audience, and he can show that the priests have a different side.

And he is looking forward to further changes and modernizations, including the introduction of female clergymen.

He said, “It makes the church and priests more accessible, whether they are couples who come to church on Sunday, have their wedding, or have their children baptized.

“I always try to accommodate people as much as possible.

“There should be more space for women in the church, but I don’t know if there will be female priests in my life.

“My bottom line is if we don’t do anything against the priesthood and don’t celibate the priesthood, we won’t have sacraments.

“And if there are no sacraments, there is no church without the Eucharist, baptisms, weddings and funerals.”

The popular father, who became famous after singing Leonard Cohen’s hallelujah from the altar at a wedding, said that his own church in Oldcastle gave him great support after the DWTS was signed.

He added: “The people were wonderful, they congratulated me quickly and I enjoy every minute.”

P. Ray made history last weekend for the wrong reasons, when he scored Brian Redmond’s first score with his Cha Cha Cha for Michael Bublle’s Save The Last Dance For Me.

He said, “It’s both an entertainment show and a dance show, and the judges can only vote on the dance because that’s all they see.

“I’m a 66 year old man and I can’t move as fast as a 26 year old man, but the judges don’t see it that way.

“I’m doing my best, but if I don’t take the right steps because I’m older and not so fast, take this into account and that’s where points one, two and three come into play.

And after his appearance, Fr. Ray talked to Brian. He said, “After I got through, I just looked at him and said,” Remember, I have God on my side. “

He also admitted that rehearsals with pro dancer partner Kylee Vincent are taking their toll before the film week.

Father Ray said: “There is a lot of work every week, but the film week seems to take a lot more time because there are more complicated things.

“It is fun and I do my best and my dance partner Kylee is very patient with me.”

Father Ray will pick up a nice check from RTE after the show and plans to reinvest in his music.

He said: “I recorded a new album in London last summer, so I’m going to release it

Every money I make with Dancing With The Stars is behind it. “

