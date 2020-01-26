Dancing On Ice fans call for Jason Gardiner's return after 'scoring too much'

Jason Gardiner is missed by fans (Image: ITV)

Dancing On Ice fans are demanding the return of Judge “Mr. Nasty” Jason Gardiner after criticizing current judges for overmarking contestants.

The controversial judge, who had remained on the panel from the beginning, was replaced by John Barrowman this series after retiring from the panel of judges.

During his time on the show, he was criticized for criticism that he was too tough, and when he announced that he was leaving, rumors circulated that he would be fired anyway.

But as viewers watched the latest series of ice skating competition, there seems to be an overwhelming opinion that now the judges, completed by Torvill and Dean and Ashley Banjo, are becoming too soft.

After lashing out in the final round of scores, with the judges apparently “marking” H of Steps and Matt Evers, and then blind contestant Libby Clegg and his partner Mark Hanretty even though he slipped on the ice.

Then, viewers commented that Jason would have detected other mishaps that the current panel has chosen to ignore.

Fans start missing Jason and demanded his return.

I miss Jason Gardiner as a judge if I had only slowed him further. Judging is quite boring now. #DancingOnIce

– Karren (@TheAcrobattys) January 26, 2020

This is why the program needs a judge like Jason, sometimes it can be tough, but his score was generally correct. #DancingOnIce

– Ash 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿✌🏻 (@ MissAsh_7) January 26, 2020

How much money do we offer Jason Gardener to return and award the correct score in #DancingOnIce?

– Peter Callanan (@CallananPeter) January 26, 2020

Beautiful! But she didn’t let her partner go at all … Jason Gardiner would have noticed that! 😜 # DancingOnIce

– Felicity Wade (@ felicitywade17) January 26, 2020

Bring back Jason Gardiner. Restore some balance to the score. #DancingOnIce

– Alan Shore (@savethecaveman) January 26, 2020

Jason left the program in August last year in an Instagram video, after appearing for the first time in 2006.

He said in the message: ‘After all these years, I feel it is time to say goodbye to my role as judge and return to the things that I have been waiting for and that I have been in the background.

‘To all my DOI fans, I really appreciate your support and encouragement over the years, I know we have been through some controversies and I am glad you had my unique and honestly judging style.

“It’s because of you that I never cowed or avoided telling the truth.”

In fact, he even stabbed host Holly Willoughby when performing a standing routine.

Comparing the show with rival Strictly Come Dancing, he told the crowd about the hosts “Phillip and Holly Willobooby, whose huge tits are not hard to see.”

‘It is strictly, but on ice. He tried to come to dance. You have bruises from hell and that damn headbanging. He is dancing on ice. Instead, what do I do? See Call the Midwife. And now I’m free ‘reports The Sun.

Dancing On Ice continues on Sundays at 6pm on ITV.





