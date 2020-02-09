Dancing On Ice: Ashley Banjo praises Phillip Schofield for coming

Ashley Banjo praised Phillip Schofield for coming when he returned to Dancing On Ice (Photo: ITV)

Ashley Banjo, judge of Dancing On Ice, called Phillip Schofield an “absolute legend” because he publicly emerged as gay when the TV presenter returned to his guest duties for the Sunday night skating competition.

Phil bravely revealed his secret fight with his sexuality on Friday and announced that he is gay in a candid statement.

Ash, who praised Phil for speaking so openly, said: “It has been a big, big, big week and you have always been an absolute legend, but no more than this week, my friend.

“I speak for all of us when I say that we have nothing but love and respect for you.”

The jury committee, Holly Willoughby and the studio audience, applauded Phil, answering, “It’s not about me, it’s not about me.”

Fans looking at home quickly asked Ashley for his moving tribute to Phil, who tore up the dancer’s kind words.

A fan wrote: “Well Said Ashley so much respect for Phil #DancingOnIce.”

Phillip appealed to his decision to be publicly gay this Friday morning, where he was interviewed by Holly.

It followed a statement he had released and revealed his secret struggle with sexuality earlier that day.

Phil first opened his sexuality on This Morning on Friday (Photo: Rex)

“It’s funny because everyone I’ve talked to has all been so supportive,” Phil said.

“Every person I tell is getting a little lighter, it’s essential for me and my head, and of course I’m very aware that Steph and the girls are watching at home. “There is no doubt that this has caused pain and upset.”

He continued: “I have had to deal with this for quite some time, and as far as Steph is concerned, as I said, I cannot write in any statement what I feel for that woman. “She is incredible, there is no one in my life who would have supported me like her. She is amazing. “

Phil married Stephanie in 1993 with the 27-year-old wife and they have two daughters Molly (27) and Ruby (24).

Steph is said to stay with Phil for the foreseeable future and insiders say she “has no plans to divorce the star.”

Meanwhile, his daughter Molly showed her support for her father on Instagram, sharing a sweet photo of the family together and writing: “I always love you.”

Celebrities made sure they threw their support behind Phil, many saying they had nothing but “respect and admiration” for him.





