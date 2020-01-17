Dancer Manjari stopped halfway up the UP govt event

Lucknow Manjari Chaturvedi, a famous creator of Sufi-Kathak dance forms, is said to have been forced to end her act of ‘qawwali’ at a UP government event in Lucknow on Thursday evening.

Chaturvedi (45) was invited by the Yogi government himself to perform, but his “qawwali” performance was stopped and an announcement for the next act was made by the organizers.

“I was invited by the UP government and had 45 minutes for my performance. During my performance, the music was stopped. I thought it was a technical problem but then, the next act was announced. It was clear that it was not a When I asked questions, I was told that qawaali could not happen here, “she told media.

She expressed dissatisfaction with the incident, “My performance in qawaali was known to the organizers. I have played around the world and I am sad that it happened at home. “

Officials said, however, “Chaturvedi presented two performances during the event and the third act was underway. Since the program was late and a Braj performance was scheduled, it was feared that all groups would have enough time on stage before the arrival of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during of the event. “

.