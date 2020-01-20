Dan Evans fights Mackenzie McDonald at the Australian Open

Dan Evans turned the gray skies blue at the Australian Open when he vowed his first win in two sets.

British No. 1 was frustrated with his flat game with a number of curses when he lagged behind World No. 132, Mackenzie McDonald.

After falling 5-1 in the first set after only 20 minutes, he shouted, “Grab it. Relax a little. Calm down. Do something.”

And Evans, who sown a Grand Slam for the first time, did something by fighting the American and the rain in three hours and 21 minutes.

“I was frustrated that I wasn’t playing my game, I was impatient in the beginning and tried to get in early without putting pressure on him, so it was just frustration,” said number 30 starter.

Evans overcame his frustration and secured victory

(Image: REUTERS)

“It felt pretty good to let some out – it was difficult out there, it was windy and cold and I didn’t do my best. It was nice to let something out. Nothing against someone watching me, just getting through well.

“When you are tired, you have less patience, and so I thought today. I wasn’t very frustrated. Listen, if you love two sentences, you think you’re going home.

“That is the fact – you are not in a good position. I was just happy to turn it around. When I got up in the third I felt pretty good that he was a bit less and I was going up.

“Most of the time you’re two seedlings, you’re in trouble. Just stay tuned.”

Britain’s captain Tim Henman told Evans he could “miss a couple of meals” at the last ATP Cup. And Evans responded by turning to his chest after the best fight of his career and patting his stomach.

“It was just a joke for the guys in the corner – there was nothing in it,” he said.

“I’m in good shape – there’s no question about it. When I’m in good shape. I have strong legs and good lungs.

“Everyone can be in better shape – that’s normal, isn’t it. But I’m still trying to improve on and off the pitch.”

In the second round, he meets Japan’s world number 71, Yoshihito Nishioka. Defending champion Novak Djokovic is his potential opponent in the third round.

Kyle Edmund led his first round match 5-2 against Dusan Lajovic before the rain stopped playing at 3:00 p.m. local time.