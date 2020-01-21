Damsa, episode 22: Areeja finds hope when the police fall on her side

“Damsa” is a program that highlights not only the widespread problem of human trafficking in Pakistan, but also its effects on the families of abducted children. Nadia Jamil plays Areeja, a mother who fights to find her daughter despite the resistance of her husband, embodied by Shahood Alvi. When Damsa has been taken, Areeja refuses to give up hope and pushes back, recruiting the help of Ahsan, a young passionate and committed journalist. While Areeja has faced many problems so far, including in her personal life, the light can finally be seen at the end of the tunnel.

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fhnW0wHNN1w (/ embedded)

The new young town inspector takes note of the findings of Areeja (Nadia Jamil) and Ahsan (Khalid Malik) and is shocked when he discovers that Areeja has information about the murder of Aisha and the place where his officers have not been forwarded to him. He begins to realize that the officers who investigated Damsa’s disappearance are involved in some form of cover-up. He promises to investigate the investigation himself and Areeja finally receives a moment of hope. After further investigation, he also acknowledges that the Mazaar is linked to human trafficking activities.

Nadia Jamil to Damsa

It’s great to see a character like this inspector (can’t identify his name), because the image that the entire police station is involved in this traffic network was frustrating. There are good people and bad people and a whole corrupt branch would make the whole city dangerous – which seems true in some cases, if you look at a city like Kasur and what was going on there. The young hired officer finally gives Ahsan and Areeja the hope that there is someone on their side and that the truth is possible – and it is a positive result.

Areeja receives divorce papers from Musa, but refuses to give up her marriage so easily. She visits Musa and tells him in front of Saman that she won’t bother them, but she doesn’t want a divorce. Damsa is seen locked up and hears the men discussing that they are going to move her to another city. She tears up when she hears this, knowing that once she has been moved, it will be more difficult for her family to find her.

Musa (Shahood Alvi) begins to see the red flags in the nature of Saman (Momal Sheikh) when she dismisses the best waiter in the restaurant because he was watching Areeja’s video on his phone, claiming that he was not not professional. Sufia and Saman continue their plot and Saman convinces Musa that Rahim will be better in a boarding school, in order to remove his hair. Rahim hears it and runs away, leaving Musa and Areeja worried. Later, when Rahim is found, Areeja promises to take control and tells Rahim that he will not be returned to the residential school.

What is nice to see here is that Areeja is a woman as committed as a mother. She has not given up on her husband, rather she recognizes that he is in a different setting. Concentrated on finding her daughter, she rejects Musa’s divorce claims until she can prove her innocence regarding Ahsan and come back with concrete evidence of where Damsa is. Is Musa a bad husband? Well, he’s not the best husband, of course, but there are typical external disturbances between them. Add to that the very real pressure created by the disappearance of their daughter and it is not an exaggeration to see him go away. However, now with his hand in Rahim’s flight and Saman’s involvement, it will be great to see Areeja fight back and keep Rahim away from his distracted father.

.