Damon Lindelof will probably not return to ‘Watchmen’

Damon Lindelof has confirmed again that he is unlikely to return to Watchmen.

Guardians had a fantastic first season, all thanks to showrunner Damon Lindelof who shares a deep, cultivated respect for the source material. When it came to Watchmen, showrunner Damon Lindelof was determined that he would most likely not return to the series after season one, because he had no idea what the next step would be. Ending with a thunderous applause, everyone has wondered what the future is for Watchmen, because it ended with a big cliffhanger. Now, more than ever, Damon Lindelof seems certain that he will probably not return to Watchmen for a second season.

With Variety about the final of The Good Place, Damon Lindelof was asked again if he would return to Watchmen, to which he answered what he had been saying for some time: probably not.

“I understand that the culture that is written big wants a strong answer, there will be more, there will be no more. And unfortunately the answer is,” probably not. “I have been pretty consistent in that since we premiered the show brought to Comic-Con. “

Damon Lindelof went on to say that he has no problem with HBO having another person produce Watchmen, because he envisioned the series as an anthology.

“When I first threw the show to HBO, which I looked at as, in the ‘Fargo’ and ‘True Detective’ model, I think there is a very high chance that there will be more ‘Guardians’. I I think the likelihood of being involved as a showrunner is beginning to decrease, I would like to see more, and I would like to see TV shows such as “True Detective” or “Fargo” where other visionaries can enter I have not made ‘Watchmen’, so I think it is hypocritical for me to say that I am the only one who can do it, but I also want to leave room for, if I have three, four or five years from that ‘eureka’ moment when we could do another. “

It is interesting to note that Damon Lindelof is open to return to Watchmen when (or if) he has an idea worth exploring. It must be quite annoying for Damon Lindelof to constantly answer questions about Watchmen, but he seems happy that the audience has radically accepted the show. Considered by many to be one of the best television dramas ever produced, with only one season, Watchmen undermined what it meant to be a superhero at the time when we don’t seem to get enough. Hopefully Damon Lindelof returns to Watchmen at the right time and brings us the closure that we so desperately need.

Here is the official summary for HBO and Damon Lindelof’s Watchmen:

WATCHMEN takes place in an alternative history in which ‘superheroes’ are treated like crooks and embraces the nostalgia of the original, pioneering graphic novel, while trying to make his own way.

Guardians play Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Jean Smart, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Hong Chau, Andrew Howard, Tom Mison, Frances Fisher, Jacob Ming-Trent, Sara Vickers, Dylan Schombing and James Wolk. The series is produced for HBO by White Rabbit in collaboration with Warner Bros. Television, based on the graphic novel by Alan Moore, co-created and illustrated by Dave Gibbons and published by DC.

Watchmen broadcast on Sunday at 9 p.m. on HBO.

