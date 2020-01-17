Damon Lindelof stated that he is not interested in returning for a second season of Watchmen.

The guards of HBO debuted to praise that the entire series of nine episodes of the Damon Lindelof went on. Although many fans would like to see the Watchmen return for a second season, Damon Lindelof has previously expressed uncertainty about whether he thinks the HBO series should continue.

This week Damon Lindelof told USA Today that he is not interested in returning for a second season of Watchmen because he has told the story he wants to tell. That said, Damon Lindelof stated that he gave “my blessing” to HBO if the network chose to encourage a new writer-producer to work on a Watchmen season 2. interesting in continuing Watchmen with Damon Lindelof involved, which means that his decision to return for another season has made it unlikely that the series will return.

Here is the official summary for HBO and Damon Lindelof’s Watchmen:

WATCHMEN takes place in an alternative history in which ‘superheroes’ are treated like crooks and embraces the nostalgia of the original, pioneering graphic novel, while trying to make his own way.

Guardians play Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Jean Smart, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Hong Chau, Andrew Howard, Tom Mison, Frances Fisher, Jacob Ming-Trent, Sara Vickers, Dylan Schombing and James Wolk. The series is produced for HBO by White Rabbit in collaboration with Warner Bros. Television, based on the graphic novel by Alan Moore, co-created and illustrated by Dave Gibbons and published by DC.

Watchmen broadcast on Sunday at 9 p.m. on HBO.

Source: USA Today

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work with the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks at the original team, united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the Titans. Under his supervision, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together in their new home in Titans Tower to sharpen their heroic skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales, who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe

Sebastian Peris

Canadian film fanatic, political junkie, comic book nerd and enthusiastic about board games.