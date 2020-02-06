“Damn it, you can see his damn bone!” – Shane Long responds to James Ward-Prowse’s injury

James Ward-Prowse suffered a filthy-looking knee injury against Tottenham (Photo: Getty)

Shane Long feared the worst after James Ward-Prowse stood at the receiving end of a late challenge from Ryan Sessegnon, shouting: “F *** me, you can see his f *** ing blunt” when seeing his injured Southampton team mate.

Five minutes earlier, Long had defeated Jack Stephens’ own goal for Southampton in what was an exciting start for the FA Cup repeat of the fourth round on Wednesday-evening at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

With the break, however, a slight damper is approaching on the evening when Sessegnon left his studs on Ward-Prowse when the pair fought for the ball.

Ward-Prowse jumped around in pain before he hit the deck and the Southampton right-back make-shift clung to Danny Ings while the medical staff covered a nasty-looking cut in his right knee.

Shane doesn’t look good for neighborhood urge and shouts “fuck me, you can see his damn bone”

Ward-Prowse seemed to have calmed down before Long stepped in and said exactly what you wouldn’t want to hear if you were terrified.

“F *** me, you can see his f *** ing bone!” The striker shouted as he caught a glimpse of Ward-Prowse’s knee.

Ward-Prowse got oxygen before he was taken off the field on a stretcher, but fortunately the injury of the English international does not seem to be as bad as was first feared.

“I’m glad Prowsey’s injury isn’t that bad,” Ralph Hasenhuttl said after Southampton’s 3-2 loss.

“That would have been terrible – to lose the game and lose it longer, so this is positive.

“It’s just a cut on the knee – a deep cut and you could see the bone, so it will take a little time to heal, but if it was a ligament injury, it would be more of a problem for us.”

Son’s late penalty sent Spurs to the next round (Photo: Getty)

Jose Mourinho praised the character of his players after late goals by Lucas Moura and Son Heung-Min had canceled the strike of Ings in the 72nd minute to secure Tottenham’s place in the fifth round.

“My team performance was limited. It was for me in the limits with available players and not available. It was in the limits for them because they played such an incredible match two days ago, “said the Portuguese.

“We suffered. We played against a very good team, we played against a team that was the best team on the field, but we deserved to win because we were within our limits.

“They had their best players, they had a day off, they were fresh.

“I think I did very well because I had to lead a team with so many difficulties. I changed from the back five to the back four when I could. Then Dele Alli became the link.

“The players (played with their) soul and heart and gave absolutely everything. Four games over two rounds, really hard for the boys. They deserve this happiness. “

