Damn it! Michelin wins the third star of the legendary Bocuse restaurant after 55 years

Michelin has stripped the flagship restaurant of the late legendary chef Paul Bocuse of one of its stars after 55 years of detention, drawing anger from the world of fine French cuisine.

The restaurant, L’Auberge du Pont de Collonges, on the outskirts of Lyon, said it had been demoted to two stars by inspectors of Michelin’s secret culinary classification guide on Friday, just two years after Bocuse’s death at the age of 91.

This is the latest controversy to hit Michelin, which has been criticized by European chefs who say that the rating system puts too much pressure on their staff and has too much power in the world of haute cuisine.

“10 days before the official release of the Michelin Guide and for the first time in its history, the famous Red Guide has just announced that the restaurant Paul Bocuse, classified 3 stars since 1965, is now classified 2 stars”, explained the restaurant in a statement on his website.

“It has been two years since Mr. Paul left us, and even if a star does not belong to a chef, we all wondered what was going to happen to us,” he said.

“Although upset by the inspectors’ judgment, there is one thing that we never want to lose, it is the soul of Mr. Paul.”

In October 2019, the restaurant embarked on a project to create a new experience for diners, involving a menu offering lessons on the theme “Tradition in motion”.

“Paul Bocuse was a visionary, a free man, a force of nature, and it is in this spirit that we have built the new experience since October 2019,” said the restaurant.

Officials from the Michelin Guide said the restaurant remained “excellent, but more like three stars,” according to Reuters.

Chef Bocuse d’Or’s organization, which runs a famous gastronomy “Olympics”, said it wanted to “give its unwavering support to” Maison Bocuse “.”

French chefs also expressed sympathy for the restaurant.

“Paul Bocuse has been my friend and companion for 50 years. I am sad for the team that held the torch at Collonges, ”said famous chef Georges Blanc.

In 2017, French chef Sébastien Bras asked to be excluded from the next edition of the Michelin Guide, accusing the incessant pressure of maintaining a gourmet cuisine.

More recently, in December 2019, the Swedish cook Magnus Nilsson closed his Fäviken restaurant, two Michelin stars, citing fatigue and planning to devote more time to the family.

There have been cases of chefs chasing Michelin when they lose a star, and chefs chasing Michelin when they win one, restaurateurs closing the shop on old businesses and opening intentionally discreet places, instead of high places gourmet.