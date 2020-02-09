Damian Lillard will not be punished by the NBA after responding to the referees after the controversial goalkeeper call

PORTLAND, OREGON – APRIL 23: Damian Lillard # 0 of the Portland Trail Blazers reacts after taking the game-winning shot in game five of the Western Conference quarter-final against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2019 NBA playoff at Moda Center on April 23, 2019 shot Portland, Oregon. The blazers won 118-115. NOTICE TO THE USER: The user expressly acknowledges and agrees that by downloading and / or using this photo they agree to the terms of the Getty Images license agreement. (Photo by Steve Dykes / Getty Images)

As Talkbasket.net previously reported, Blazers’ Damian Lillard had some mean words that the referees said on Twitter after their bad reputation as Blazers goalkeeper cost a loss to jazz.

NBA officials confirmed their mistake and said that Rudy Gobert’s Damian Lillard shot was illegally blocked. The blazers should have scored a goal.

Yahoo Sports reported that despite Lillard’s harsh criticism of the referees, the NBA decided not to fine Lillard for his inappropriate conduct.

“It cost us the damn game.”

Every repetition of one of the worst missed calls / goals in NBA history + Damian Lillard’s postgame comments. pic.twitter.com/e6M6zCcuAb

– Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 8, 2020