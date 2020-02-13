Damian Lillard misses the all-star weekend and hopes Devin Booker will get his place

Photo: Forbes / Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazer’s star Damian Lillard suffered a groin injury against the Memphis Grizzlies and will not participate in the All-Star weekend.

Portland Trail Blazer star Damian Lillard has a right groin strain (grades 1-2) and is unlikely to take part in the All Star game on Sunday night, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

– Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes), February 13, 2020

After the game, head coach Terry Stotts said Lillard would undergo an MRI on February 13.

When he confirmed that he would miss the All Star celebrations, Lillard also said, “Someone who should have been there who didn’t make it … hopefully Devin Booker, someone like this will get the place.”

Lillard was selected to play on the LeBron team after participating in the three-point competition on February 15.

An announcement from the NBA should come soon, who will replace Lilllard in both the All-Star game and the three-point competition.