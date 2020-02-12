Dame Dash Studios provide opportunities for the next generation

BURBANK, California – Hassan Khaffaf recently spent 24 hours in a box while he was being filmed and streamed online to promote his new music.

The record artist and producer let the fans in on his creative process.

“A human experiment, like human behavior, and that shows how creative people lock themselves in spaces. We sacrifice our sleep patterns, our eating patterns, just to work on this art, ”said Hassan.

Everything happens at the Dame Dash Studios in Burbank. It was created by Damon Dash himself, the legendary hip hop manager, fashion mogul and entrepreneur.

Now he’s giving opportunities to this new workplace for the next generation and artists like Hassan.

“If someone shows up, I will show up and they are consistent. They try to do things differently, so I always accept that. But also because Hassan can take constructive criticism,” said Dash.

In many ways, Dash has become a mentor for Hassan as the aspiring musician gets involved and finds out what’s next for Hassan as an artist.

“I love him,” said Hassan. “Dame was the first to show that anything is possible. I can really make a film, I did Paid In Full, I really do a fashion line and I do Rocawear, I do Rocafella and I only have this impression in culture. As an artist, he meant everything to me. He strengthened me. “

As for Dash, he wants this space and this new chapter of mentorship to be part of his legacy.

“Only I, the person who clears the way, breaks the doors, fights everyone fearlessly so that everyone else can live better. So if that’s my goal in this universe, I agree, ”Dash said.

Hassan is grateful that Dash gives him the opportunity to think outside the box as he tries to share his art as a musician with the world.