Dallas Stars Fans Call For Change Of Coach

Saturday night’s loss to the Minnesota Wild prompted Dallas Stars fans to look for a reason to fire coach Rick Bowness. The Stars were outclassed in each phase of the game as the Wild won 7-0. It was the first game with defender Miro Heiskanen absent after an injury. Most people thought losing it would be a big loss for the team, but no one thought there would be an immediate collapse. Before Heiskanen left the Buffalo Sabers game, the Stars hadn’t allowed a team to score more than two points since before Christmas.

The Stars lost 7-0. They are 27-17-4. It was the most lopsided loss of the season for Dallas. It was bad.

– Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) January 19, 2020

The dizzying loss couldn’t have come at a worse time for Bowness. With the start of the star break, it will take some time before the stars can put the loss behind them. Disapproving fans will only have time to moan.

Last week, when the Vegas Golden Knights fired coach Gerard Gallant, Dallas fans began to discuss the advisability of a change. General Manager Jim Nill says the current staff will stay put. And while there are reasons for Bowness to end the year, those who felt that things should be shaken highlighted some key concerns.

Slow starts and low infractions

One of the main talking points about the Bowness era was the slow start of the team. During the Stars’ six-game winning streak, the team had to return to win four consecutive games. In two of these games, the Stars lost several goals. But the returns extend further than the winning streak. The Stars are currently leading the NHL in their third period comeback victories this season at eight.

The feedback is excellent, but it is a model that is not durable. Bowness even commented on the problems himself after the Stars ran out of magic against the Sabers. “You are not going to win every game in this league, there is no chance,” said Bowness. “So even if we have won eight straight games, we must try to avoid putting ourselves in the difficult situation.” Forward Tyler Seguin made similar comments saying that the Stars “flirt with fire”.

Tyler Seguin # 91, Dallas Stars (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

When the Stars score first, the team wins. This season, their record is 18-3-2 by scoring first and 18-1-2 by maintaining this lead in the third period. The first period is when the team has to start swinging. In the last 13 games, the Stars have been beaten in the first period from 19 to Sept.

Scoring was also an additional piece of this puzzle that fans have complained about. With Bowness coaching, the Stars seem to have a low ceiling for offensive production. In the last 16 games, the team has averaged 2.68 goals per game. This average is the eighth worst in the NHL and the fifth worst in the Western Conference. The problem is that the Stars slowed the attack to focus on the defense. The Stars take the 10th lowest number of shots in the league. As “The Great One” said, you miss 100% of the photos you don’t take.

Lack of quality wins

Bowness enjoyed success in Dallas, maintaining the team’s playoff position and retaining a 10-5-1. He also gave the Stars their second longest winning streak of the season. While these are good checkpoints, many Dallas-Fort Worth fans have highlighted the teams that have faced these victories.

Dallas Stars Assistant Coach Rick Bowness (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Under Bowness, the Stars were only able to win three games against teams with record wins, the Arizona Coyotes and the Colorado Avalanche (including overtime losses). Compare this statistic to the number of losses suffered by teams with a record of 500 or better. The Stars under their current coach have lost four games to these opponents.

The lack of quality victories led to the expression “paper tigers” to describe the current state of the team. What the numbers no doubt show is that Bowness has benefited from an easier part of the calendar while he gets his feet wet as a head coach. However, these numbers will continue to appear in conversations when you talk about teams competing for the title.

As players take some time to hang up their pads during the star break, conversations will take place around the water cooler in Dallas. A change may not be in the cards for the Stars, but people will continue to discuss the future of Bowness at the American Airlines Center.