Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sport

The Dallas Cowboys have made it a top priority to sign Dak Prescott on a new contract. After the season’s negotiations, Prescott is confident that both sides can find a contract that works.

In an interview with Ian Rapoport from NFL Network, the cowboys’ star quarterback was confident that a deal would be made. As Prescott notes, there are few sports gigs like the quarterback in Dallas and he welcomes it.

“I am confident that something will be done,” Prescott said of the RapSheet + Friends podcast. “We just leave it there. Obviously, being the cowboys’ quarterback is second to none. There are very few comparable positions in all sports. If you put that in perspective, it is my attitude to be in Dallas. And me have confidence in my team to get things done, and confidence in the cowboys that we can. ”

The cowboys know how important Prescott is to their long-term success. Ezekiel Elliott was similarly confident that the team leader would be paid this off-season. He’s not alone when Stephen Jones, CEO of Cowboys, expressed similar thoughts.

Prescott has had an outstanding season with 30 touchdowns, 4,902 passes and a quarterback rating of 99.7. After proving to be one of the game’s most talented quarterbacks, Prescott was able to take an even bigger step forward with new head coach Mike McCarthy. Now all the cowboys have to do is open the checkbook and pay their quarterback.