Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sport

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and the franchise are no closer to a long-term extension. But that doesn’t bother Ezekiel Elliott.

Elliott was confident that the matter would be resolved soon: “Dak is our leader.” He is the heart and soul of our team, ”said Elliott via NFL.com. “He’ll get his money.”

Elliott also mentioned how Prescott improved last year by “taking his game to the next level when players got better, when leaders got better, just everywhere.”

Of course, Elliott left the training camp last summer because of a contract extension. When his time to get paid finally came, he set a new NFL record.

Prescott is ready to do the same if he and the boys can agree on a price tag.

If this doesn’t happen before March 10th, you can be sure that Prescott will get the day and therefore not be released, Cowboys Nation.