Daimler profits decrease in 2019 at Dieselgate costs

Daimler shareholders are feeling the cost of the emissions fraud scandal, receiving around a quarter of the dividend payment of the previous year

Mercedes-Benz’s parent company, Daimler, reported a profit decline for 2019 on Tuesday after billions of euros had been spent on possible consequences of the industry-wide “Dieselgate” emissions fraud scandal.

With a 64 percent drop in net profit to EUR 2.7 billion, “we cannot be satisfied with our business results,” said CEO Ola Kallenius in a statement.

Earnings were reduced by nearly 5.5 billion euros from burdens caused by emissions fraud and defective airbags from the supplier Takata, including 4.0 billion euros to the diesel gate.

In addition to the fees for the diesel gate, massive costs for investments in new technologies such as battery-powered and automated cars had a negative impact on profitability.

Given the slump in profits, the bosses plan to offer shareholders a dividend of just 90 cents, which from EUR 3.25 in 2018 is far below the 1.53 forecast by analysts.

Against the backdrop of declining demand on the global automotive markets, Daimler was able to keep sales at the previous year’s level of 3.3 million and increase sales by 3.0 percent to 173 billion.

Overall, it was a tough first year for Kallenius, who replaced the 13-year-old chief veteran Dieter Zetsche at the end of May.

In July, Daimler reported the first quarterly loss for a decade from April to June. Last month, Daimler warned that financial results for the full year would be below expectations.

The German tourist office KBA has recalled more than a million vehicles built by Daimler.

The company still contests whether “engine control functions” imposed by regulators are actually illegal, but agreed to pay a € 870 million fine for the sale of vehicles that pollute the passenger car and van sectors.

Daimler’s van business was particularly affected with an operating loss of 3.1 billion euros, while the key figure in the flagship passenger car division halved to 3.4 billion euros.

In order to counter the profit pressure, Kallenius has launched a massive cost reduction program. 1.4 of 1.6 billion euros are saved annually through job cuts.

It is expected that more than 10,000 of 300,000 Daimler contributions worldwide will be published.

Expensive “Dieselgate” cuts Daimler earnings in 2019

© 2020 AFP

Quote:

Daimler profits fall to Dieselgate costs in 2019 (February 11, 2020)

Retrieved February 11, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-02-daimler-profits-plunge-dieselgate.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealings for the purpose of private study or research, no

Part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.