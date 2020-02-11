Daimler benefits from malaise when the car industry comes under pressure

FRANKFURT – Automaker Daimler AG, maker of Mercedes-Benz cars, saw profits fall in 2019 and recorded a loss for the fourth quarter.

The weaker results announced Tuesday underlined the pressure on the global automotive industry due to economic headwinds and the need to invest in electric cars to meet stricter EU greenhouse gas limits. The company also saw deductions on income from regulatory issues related to the emissions from its diesel cars.

Full-year net profit decreased from 7.58 billion euros to 2.71 billion euros ($ 2.94 billion). In the fourth quarter of the year, the Stuttgart-based company lost 11 million euros, compared to a profit of 1.64 billion euros in the quarter last year.

CEO Ola Kallenius said “we cannot be satisfied” with the results, but added that the company was on track to reduce costs and improve profit performance.

